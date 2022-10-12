MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender will be in court Wednesday morning after police say he exposed himself, urinating next to an employee at a local hospital.

Police say Dominick Brown was at Methodist University Hospital on Tuesday when he tried urinating on an employee as she was sitting in the waiting area.

After she called the police, Brown threatened he was going to return to the hospital and hurt the woman once he got out of jail.

He is charged with assault, indecent exposure, and violation of the sex offender registry act.