MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a motel shooting in the airport area that left one man dead in April, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

On April 18, MPD responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. at the Garden Inn on American Way.

Police say a vehicle with four people inside was seen on surveillance pulling up to the motel. The driver, identified as Michael Ray Tillman, 24, was seen firing several shots at the victim Jamon Ueal.

Ueal was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office says Michael Ray Tillman, 24, was secretly indicted last week on murder charges after he was taken into custody as a fugitive in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Tillman was previously charged with killing a 51-year-old in South Memphis. The shooting happened on April 18, 2016, which is the same date that Tillman allegedly killed Ueal.

He pled guilty in 2019 to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to six years in prison, says the DA’s office.

His sentence expired in May of 2020.

On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted Tillman on a first-degree murder charge and as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Tillman is being held on $1 million bond.