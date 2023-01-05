MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting January 13, the Collins Yard Convenience Center will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for Memphis residents to drop off clutter and debris, including tires.

With blight continuing to be an issue across Memphis, the city announced another opportunity for residents to dispose of waste properly.

Blight has become an ongoing problem the city of Memphis. “It actually increased during COVID,” said, Robert Knecht Memphis’ Public Works Director.

Knecht tells WREG that illegal dumping increased by 200 to 300 percent during the pandemic.

In an effort to combat the problem, the city installed cameras to document illegal activity. It also hosts dump days in different districts.

Now, they are preparing to go one step further.

“We came to the realization, in looking at other city’s best practices, that a convenience center is a good opportunity,” said Knecht.

Knecht believes it will make a difference.

“With the increasing numbers and obvious working creatively to find solutions, we have been very strategic and very proactively tackling the challenge as best as we can.”

The following items are prohibited:

Fuel Tanks/Drums, Motor Oil, Hazardous or Toxic Waste, Paint/Paint Thinner, Anti-freeze, Pool Chemicals, Commercial Waste, Pesticides/Herbicides, Batteries, Liquids of Any Kind and Animal Carcasses.