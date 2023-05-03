MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spring is here, and summer is approaching, meaning children and their families will spend lots of time around water and pools. Research shows safety is key as young children, particularly young black children, are at a greater risk of drowning.

News Channel 3 gathered some information for families to help them swim safely this summer.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, despite progress made with federal regulations for drains and entrapments, drowning is still the number one cause of death among children one to four years old.

African-American children between the ages of five and 19 are more than five times more likely to drown in a pool than white children of the same age. Drowning incidents are at their highest from May to August, and research shows non-fatal drowning injuries are on the rise, up 17 percent from 2020 to 2021.

By the Numbers:

Drowning deaths by gender: 68%-male 32%-female

Where kids drown: 74% of kids under 15 drown at home pools



Ways to Protect Children Around Pools

Keep children within arm’s reach around pools

Assign an adult water watcher

If you have a pool at home, fence it

Use pool and gate alarms

Learn CPR

Learn to swim

Where You Can Get Swim Lessons in Memphis

Outdoor city pools are set to open on June 3rd. The season runs until July 29th. Indoor pools are open year-round.

Swim lessons are offered for children 5-17. Ten lessons cost $25. Adult lessons are $48.

Locations for children include Bickford 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Hickory Hill 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pool Hours

Hickory Hill is open Mon-Fri from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Times and days are Tue-Sat from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. for Douglass, Ed Rice, Gooch, Lester, Raleigh, Willow and Pine Hill.

The times listed above were provided directly to WREG by the Memphis Parks. Additional details can be found here.