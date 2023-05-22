MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified the construction worker killed during an accident in Arlington Friday morning.

The worker was identified Monday as 22-year-old Rosendo Santiago Alvaro Gomez of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office said the accident happened around 9 a.m. Friday at the 5200 block of Airline Road near Will Harris Drive.

Authorities still have not said what led up to the accident, but photos from the scene showed what appeared to be a crane surrounded by emergency vehicles at a construction site.