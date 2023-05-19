MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A construction worker was killed in an accident in Arlington on Friday morning, a spokesman with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of Airline Road near Will Harris Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The medical examiner is on the scene.

Photos from the scene show what appears to be a crane at a construction site, surrounded by emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates as they become available.