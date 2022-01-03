MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Congressman Steve Cohen announced Monday that MLGW will receive more than $1 million for electrical distribution repairs after last April’s snow and ice storm.

The severe storm brought down trees and power distribution lines throughout the MLGW service area which caused power outages and created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public.

In response to the event, MLGW employed crews to replace 22 utility poles and 14 transformers as well as associated equipment.

Congressman Cohen announced that it will receive $1,012,232 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) saying: “The April ice storm caused major damage to our electrical infrastructure and resulted in extremely inconvenient outages to the people of Memphis. I am pleased that this FEMA funding will reimburse MLGW for the costs of the emergency as we continue to see more severe weather in our region.”