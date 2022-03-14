MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the chest during an apparent drive-by shooting at South Main and MLK early Sunday morning.

Police say a witness in a nearby apartment building heard the gunfire and then saw two men and a woman jump out of a black car riddled with bullet holes.

They said a man who had been shot in the chest was able to flag down an officer for help about a block away.

“I got home probably thirty minutes after it happened and saw the police cars and the scene tape,” said Jordan Clay.

Jordan Clay has lived downtown for about four years. A few months ago, he said someone stole his vehicle during the middle of the night and stripped it.

“No doors, no radio, no lights, no windows. Nothing,” said Clay.

He said car break-ins and robberies are also on the rise in the downtown district, and now he is concerned about more violent crime in the neighborhood.

“The bad part is this is the place people come to play and get away,” said Clay.

A week ago, a 15-year old Trezevant Student and a 16-year-old girl were shot a block away at Beale and Riverside. Unfortunately, the teenage boy did not survive his injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Sandi Kleine just moved downtown and slept through the shooting outside her apartment building Sunday.

She said, at least for now, she feels safe downtown.

“It’s very concerning. Gun violence is a real thing we need to fix but it can happen anywhere, you know?” said Kleine.

If you know anything about the recent shootings, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.