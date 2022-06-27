MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, dozens of companies have announced they will pay or reimburse their employees who leave the state to the have an abortion.

WREG looked into some of the local companies that are a part of that group. Starbucks, Nike, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kroger are just some of the companies covering travel costs for employees who need an abortion.

William Winfrey is regularly seen protesting outside Planned Parenthood in Memphis. He believes companies are offering those services for their own benefit.

“I think the companies are just looking at their bottom line. They are not to concerned about the ladies as they are keeping them on the jobs. So, my thoughts are against that,” Winfrey said.

He says he plans to boycott those companies.

Kroger spokesperson Sheleah Harris sent a statement reading it part, “We invest in the whole person with a comprehensive benefits package that includes quality, affordable health care and travel benefits…including abortion and fertility treatments.”

Nike, which has a distribution center in Memphis, said it would cover travel and lodging expenses when services aren’t readily available.

The company said, “Nike offers comprehensive family planning benefits. No matter where our teammates are on their family planning journey”.

Olivia Pickens says companies only should help in certain situations. “I feel like they should, like I said only if it is a rape case or anything like that of its life threatening,” Pickens said.

Shortly after the SCOTUS opinion on abortion was leaked Starbucks released this statement, “Regardless of where you live or what you believe, partners enrolled in Starbucks healthcare will now be offered reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion.”