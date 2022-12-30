MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community is calling for transparency after a 17-year-old boy was shot by a Memphis Police officer while sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Friday.

“He appeared to have a weapon on his lap, and officers attempted to make contact with him, and that’s when the scuffle ensued,” said Keli McAlister, TBI Spokesperson.

The scuffle led to gunfire which caused the teen to be critically injured. An outcome having a ripple effect across the city.

Community activist Paula Buress was among the many who showed up at the crime scene along Edward Cove to voice her displeasure.

“We [are] sick of it, we are sick of it. Shooting our children, we are sick of it,” said Buress.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to four officer-involved shootings in Memphis this month.

Many are now calling for more accountability.

“We need to hold MPD accountable. We are tired of seeing them do donuts in our parking lots. We are tired of them doing police chases, running people over. Putting their cars in people’s houses, their behavior needs to be accounted for,” said Buress.

Meanwhile, all the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

TBI officials tell WREG they are still working to determine if the teen’s alleged weapon was ever fired during the incident.