MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman at the center of an alleged Cordova rental scam is jumping for joy after receiving overwhelming community support.

On Monday, Janice Allen, shared she had been scammed out of $3,200 after wire transferring money to move into a home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova.

She says after sending the money the alleged property manager blocked her and stopped communicating.

That’s when she contacted the Memphis Police Department and learned MainStreet Renewal based in Texas owned the property.

During her story, Allen also revealed the management of her current home in Hickory Hill is evicting her at the end of the month to renovate the property.

Less than 24 hours after sharing her story with WREG News Channel 3 a GoFundMe campaign created for Allen has raised over $3,691.

“A weight been lifted off of me oh my life been brightened up again,” Janice Allen added. “All of the people out there that put in their heart to help me I love you all so much. I am just happy happy. I have never been this happy in my life.”

She told WREG next time she plans to triple check properties to avoid falling victim to another rental scam.

“This time I am going to find me a home and contact the BBB. I am going to contact the people and make sure they are the correct people,” Allen continued.” I am just going to trust in God like I always have been.”