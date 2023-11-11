MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The brand new veterans center and headquarters of Alpha Omega Veterans Services opened Friday morning, just in time for Veterans Day. Community groups donated hundreds of basic need items to help the organization with its mission.

The new facility features 20 studio apartments with the capacity to build 10 more, a library, a gym, classrooms, a walking trail, and so much more.

The organizations mission is to help displaced and homeless veterans in the Mid-South by providing them with the tools they need for successful reintegration into society.

WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock and April Thompson toured the facility on Saturday, as all three Memphis area chapters of “The Links, Incorporated” donated 200 blessing bags to the center.

The blessing bags contain essentials like warm hats, gloves, socks, non-perishable foods, and toiletries.

A Vietnam veteran that has been helped by Alpha Omega’s Transitional Housing program says he’s grateful for the help he has received.

“But to see someone that has that kind of love and concern for veterans that needed a place to stay or needed help and stuff, he was right there,” he said.

If you are a veteran who needs help, or you know someone who does, contact Alpha Omega Veterans Services at 901-726-6820.