WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Community members are left mourning the loss of another woman to gun violence in West Memphis two weeks after the death of a 19-year-old woman.

28-year-old Christian Hammock was found shot to death inside a vehicle Sunday near the intersection of West Broadway and South Avalon. It has left loved ones in disbelief.

“I can’t believe my best friend is gone. This is tragic for her kids, family, and friends,” said Hammock’s friend who didn’t want to be identified.

Investigators said they’ve linked 18-year-old Caleb Moton and 21-year-old Montique Hill to Hammock’s death. They were arrested this week and charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, and terroristic act.

Despite them being in custody, Hammock’s friend says it’s not enough.

“I pray that whoever did this face the consequence to the max because her death is unjustifiable, and she didn’t deserve this,” her friend said.

Hammock is remembered as a loving mother of four and as a person who deeply cared about family and friends.

Her friend summed up her legacy by saying, “She was fun to be around (and) never a dull moment. Anytime I was down, feeling like giving up, she was right there to reassure me that better days was to come.”

A message that many are left clinging to during the time of mourning.

Currently, two people are in custody in connection to this homicide. West Memphis Police says anyone who was involved will be brought to justice.