SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Residents in DeSoto County are rallying around a 16-year-old’s family and friends after he was killed in a car crash Sunday night.

South Point Church provided photos along with their warm memories of Lewisburg High School sophomore Morgan Howell, who was killed in a car crash on Swinnea Road.

DeSoto County Schools released a statement, saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear this news last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Lewisburg High School community. School counselors are available to students daily, however additional support staff members were on campus today to assist students and staff.”

Details of what happened are still limited but what we do know is Morgan was adored by all who knew him.

“It’s tough and it’s something, you really don’t have words. There’s no words and nothing we can say that will really bring that missing piece of the puzzle back,” said Carson Kreuger, a pastor at South Point Church.

“He was one of those kids that I don’t know anybody that didn’t like him. He was Mr. Athletic, Mr. Congeniality, and he was involved in the church, the youth group and on Sunday,” said Lead Pastor Craig Wendel.

Pastors Craig and Carson said the 16-year-old had a personality that could light up a room. He was a wrestler and a football player and this is a loss felt throughout the entire community.

When asked, the number one thing that they want people to remember about Morgan, the answer was obvious.

“His heart. He had a beautiful heart. Some teenagers, 16 years old, they can think about themselves. But Morgan was just one of those kids that did not do that,” Craig said.

“The way that he loved his family and his friends was inspiring. He is and will always be that fighter that never took any type of barrier as the end. He always found a way to push past it and that will be a legacy for him and it will inspire so many others,” Carson said.

Southaven police are handling the case.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. If you would like to donate, click here.