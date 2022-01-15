MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hickory Hill Community Center was transformed into a sort-of indoors block party, but this was certainly a party with a purpose.

Dozens of companies and organizations are taking part in this MLK Health and Wellness event, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr – on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

Posters showing quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and Bernice King inside Hickory Hill Community Center

“We are just trying to do the things that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about. He said greatness is within all of us, and we will be great, but greatness starts with service,” Reggie Crenshaw told us.



Reggie Crenshaw is the CEO of Leadership Memphis. He said the non-profit is doing just as its name suggests.

“Our mission is we prepare and mobilize leaders to work together for the good of the whole community,” Crenshaw said.

This was a true community collaboration.

“We had 30 community-based organizations that signed up to say ‘yes, I will work with you to help get this messaging out,” Crenshaw said.



Christ Community Health Services, The NAACP, Oak Street Health, the Shelby County Health Department, and the men with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity were proud to lead by example.



“We are excited to see people come out and really get vaccinated,” Crenshaw said.

Care is King has become a mission statement.



Inside this community center, people are doing what they can to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.



This dream is focused on looking out for our neighbors.



“All we are doing is living the dream and continuing to keep it alive,” Crenshaw said.



Organizers were hoping and prepared to vaccinate at least 300 people between the three sites hosting similar events.