MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown officials say a subcommittee has voted against issuing water bill credits for Germantown customers, but the debate on the issue isn’t over.

According to the City of Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo requested that a subcommittee of the Germantown Financial Advisory Commission review options for potential water bill credits for Germantown water customers. The credits would be related to the flushing Germantown residents had to undergo after the days-long water crisis.

The City says that after “extensive discussion,” the subcommittee was deadlocked on the issue. Alderman Brian Ueleke reportedly broke the deadlock by recusing himself from the vote. As a result, the subcommittee voted against providing water bill credits.

The City says Ueleke cited his ability to participate in Monday’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting as his reason for recusing himself.

The City says the issue will be brought up again at Monday night’s meeting. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall.