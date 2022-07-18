MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Commissioners plan to take a ‘no confidence’ vote against Wanda Halbert Monday after the ongoing license plate ‘crisis.’

Sponsored by commissioners Brandon Morrison and Mark Billingsley, the resolution may result in the state of Tennessee taking over license plate distribution temporarily to assist the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

The commissioners say they have received hundreds of complaints regarding license plate delays from drivers and auto dealers over the past months.

Earlier this month, the Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association said there were more than 7,400 pending tag applications dating back to April, and thousands of Shelby County residents are driving with expired drive-out tags.

Board members plan to take up the vote against Halbert Monday afternoon.