MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comcast announced Tuesday that it is giving $80,000 in grants to local non-profits across West Tennessee.

According to the company, four $20,000 grants will go to the following organizations: the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis, Rise Memphis, YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South and Tipton County’s Boys & Girls Club of the Hatchie River Region.

The grants will provide opportunities for teens and senior adults to receive digital skills training at their local community centers.

Jason Gumbs, the Regional Senior Vice President at Comcast, says they are proud to support the non-profits in the Mid-South. “Everyone should have access to the tools and skills needed to thrive in today’s online world.”