MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly downloaded child pornography and recorded her dog performing sexual acts on her, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, on May 18, MPD received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving a woman later identified as 33-year-old Stephanie Weir.

NCMEC told officials that Weir had child pornography in an online cloud account. A search warrant was issued, and the following content was found:

3 video files showing children in sex acts with adults

5 image files of nude children posing in a sexual manner

1 video file of Weir having her pet dog perform a sex act on her

Tuesday, Weir was taken into custody, where police say she gave a confession. She reportedly told officers that she did the following:

Used her phone to find child porn in social media group messages

Stored child porn and videos in her cloud account

Used her phone to take a nude picture of a toddler and sent it to another person for sexual gratification

Recorded her dog performing sex acts on her

Stephanie Weir is being charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Criminal Offense Against Animals, Especially Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor, and Aggravated Unlawful Photographing of a Minor.

She is set to appear in court Wednesday.