MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The superintendent of Collierville Schools announced his departure Friday morning.

Dr. Gary Lily will step down as the Director of Schools on December 21. He has been in the district for four years but will take on a new role as the Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) on January 1, 2024.

In a statement, Lily said, “The amazing students, educators, administrators, and Board members associated with Collierville Schools have enriched my professional life and practice in innumerable ways. As I prepare for a new journey with TOSS, I do so with immense gratitude for the opportunities, collaborations, and accomplishments that we have shared here. My dedication to the work of the district will remain steadfast until my departure, but my love for the community will last my lifetime.”

Collierville Schools hopes to name an interim successor in a few weeks.