MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Schools Board of Education announced via Twitter that they will hold a special meeting Sunday evening at 6 pm to discuss their efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant.
Superintendent Lilly updated the Collierville Board on COVID-affected employees. According to Collierville Schools, 42 employees have tested positive and an additional 47 were exposed. All Collierville schools are affected.
The district said they only have 60 available substitutes. School leaders are concerned if mitigation methods are not put in place, they may need to closed due to lack of staffing.
The meeting adjourned after lack of sufficient Board support for a mask mandate for schools.
The meeting was held at 6 pm on January 2 at the Collierville High School Community Room.