MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A board member from Collierville Schools announced her resignation due to “family reasons” Wednesday.
Keri Blair notified the board that she would leave during her first term. She was elected to School Board Position 4 in November 2022.
Chairman Wright Cox wishes to express his thanks for Ms. Blair’s service to the community and her commitment to public education in Collierville.
The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is working to appoint Blair’s replacement.