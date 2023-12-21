MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Schools Board of Education announced the appointment of a new Director of Schools on Thursday.

Dr. Russell Dyer was selected as the new Superintendent of Collierville Schools after a unanimous vote by the school board.

Dr. Russell Dyer, new Collierville Director of Schools (Photo courtesy of Collierville Schools)

Dyer is replacing Dr. Gary Lilly, who announced in August that he is becoming the next Executive Director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents on Jan. 1, 2024, and would be retiring from Collierville Schools.

Dyer spent the last eight years as the Director of Schools in Cleveland, Tennessee. He has previously served in multiple roles in Collierville Schools and Shelby County Schools, most recently as the district’s Chief of Staff from 2014 to 2016.

According to a press release, while in Cleveland, Dyer led the district to an aviation partnership with Tango Flight, an educational program that allows students to apply classroom knowledge to build an FAA-certified RV-12iS airplane.

Cleveland City Schools is one of two programs in the State of Tennessee with this opportunity for students, says Collierville Schools.

Dyer has received many awards for his accomplishments in Tennessee schools, including the 2023 Community First in Education Award from Cleveland State Community College, the Southeast Tennessee Superintendent of the Year Award in 2019, the Tennessee PTS Outstanding Principal of the Year Award in 2011, and the Rotary Club Teacher of the Year Award in 1999.

He was also named on the National School Public Relations Associations Superintendents to Watch list in 2020.

According to Collierville Schools, Dyer has held many leadership positions in professional organizations. This includes the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, the Association of Independent and Municipal Schools, and the American Association of School Administrators with the School Superintendent Association.

He serves on the Board for the Boys and Girls Club of the Ocoee Region, the United Way of the Ocoee Region, the Bradley Cleveland Public Education Foundation, and the Tennessee Risk Management Trust Fund.

Dyer has a Bachelor of Science degree from Lambuth University, a Master of Education degree from Freed-Hardeman University, and a Doctorate in Education from Trevecca Nazarene University.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the decision of the Collierville Schools Board of Education to appoint me as the next Superintendent,” said Dr. Russell Dyer. “I extend my sincere thanks to each member for their confidence in my ability to lead and serve the students, staff, and the entire Collierville school community. I am eager to work collaboratively with the Collierville Schools Board of Education, as well as the dedicated educators, staff, students, parents, and community partners to continue to foster a positive work and learning environment. I wish each of you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a fantastic New Year. Go Dragons!”