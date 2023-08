UPDATE: The suspect is in custody, police say.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — There is a large police presence in the area of Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville as police search for a suspect who ran from the scene of a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

No further information has been released about the incident, but police say some businesses in the area are taking precautions.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

