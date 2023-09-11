Watch press conference in the video player above.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect in the fatal Collierville shooting that left one woman dead and a man in critical condition has been identified.

The Collierville Police Department says Eric Otten was the woman’s estranged husband. He fled the scene and was found in Texas.

Otten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He will be extradited and returned to Tennessee.

According to Collierville Police, officers responded to a shooting call on Fulford Way at around 5:43 p.m. Saturday. Officers were on the scene at 5:45 p.m.

Collierville Police say one woman was pronounced dead, and a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.