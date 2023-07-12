MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have charged the man they say is responsible for fatally shooting a healthcare worker at Campbell Clinic Tuesday.

Larry Pickens, 29, is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. His bond has been set at $1.2 million.

Pickens is scheduled to be arraigned in the Collierville Town Court Thursday.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck. He also worked as a surgeon at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police Chief Dale Lane praised officers for their quick response.

“Again, we’re talking about a guy who ran from a shooting scene, and he’s in custody within five minutes, without additional loss of life, including our team, the suspect,” Lane said.

He also expressed how proud he was of the people inside the clinic following what they learned in active shooting training.

According to Dr. Mauck’s bio on the Campbell Clinic website, he joined the staff in 2012 and specialized in elbow, hand, and wrist surgery.

He graduated from Lambuth University in 2002 and attended medical school at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Chief Lane says Perkins was a patient at Campbell Clinic who had been there several hours prior to the encounter.

Police have not given a motive, but say that the shooting was targeted.

A witness on the scene told WREG the suspect had been threatening Dr. Mauck for at least a week. But Collierville police say they do not have any prior reports regarding Pickens.

However, a spokesperson says the department is checking with other agencies to see if any reports in other jurisdictions had been filed against Pickens.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.