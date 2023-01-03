COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police are responding Tuesday night to what they call “an incident” outside the Academy Sports and Malco movie theater on Byhalia Road near Poplar.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said at 7:40 that it was a shooting involving a police officer. The agency is investigating at the request for the district attorney.

Collierville Police said in a social media post that there were two nearby crime scenes, and they asked people to avoid the area during their investigation.

A witness posted video from outside the store, saying he heard several shots fired. Those details have not been confirmed.

At 7:16 p.m., Collierville Police posted, “The two crime scenes remain active, but all suspects are in custody. There are no threats to the public at this time.”

This breaking news will be updated with new details.