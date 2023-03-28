COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville parents are speaking out after a picture on social media shows students sitting on the floor of a crowded school bus.

A parent of a Collierville Middle School student doesn’t want to be identified but is sounding off about a recent picture on the Collierville schools: unofficial community page on Facebook showing a crowded school bus operated by Durham School Services.

“Well, I would like to say that I was shocked. It’s not the first time I’ve heard or seen pictures along those lines. It’s been going on for years,” the parent said. “They’re sitting three to a seat or even on the floors.”

WREG does not have permission to show the picture of the incident, which reportedly happened Monday on one of Durham’s routes.

National Express Transit, the parent company of Durham, said there was overcrowding on one of their routes. They addressed the situation in the following statement:

“We can confirm that yesterday we had some overcrowding on one of our routes. A driver called out, so we had to double up for this assigned route. The driver of this route did not follow protocol by calling in this concern of overcrowding to our dispatcher. They have been coached to ensure that this does not occur again.”

Our anonymous parent hopes safety procedures are enforced before it’s too late.

“That would be absolutely horrendous for one of our kids to get hurt or one of their buses to be involved in a wreck and multiple children get hurt,” the parent said.

Collierville Schools was attempting to locate someone who could address our questions about school bus overcrowding.

School Board members are meeting now and scheduled to approve the Shared Pupil Services Transportation Services Agreement with Durham School Services for 2023-2026.