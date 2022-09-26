Collierville Police are at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Carriage Crossing early Saturday. (photo Bruce Moore)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer who was run over as he tried to apprehend a shooting suspect Saturday remained in critical condition Monday, police said. However, the officer is showing improvement.

“We appreciate everyone keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” said Major David Townsend with Collierville Police in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Police say the officer, who has not been identified, was injured when he traceked a suspect in a Shelby County shooting to the Fairfield Inn at Highway 385 and Houston Levee early Saturday morning.

Suspect Keith Houston Jr. allegedly sped off in his Corvette as the officer clung on to his hood. When he stopped, police say the officer fell off and was run over by the car. The officer fired a shot at Houston during the incident.

Houston was captured a few hours later. He is in the Shelby County Jail on charges related to a drive-by shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the Southwind area.

He is set to appear in court on those charges Monday morning.



