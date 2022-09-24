Collierville Police are at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Carriage Crossing early Saturday. (photo Bruce Moore)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer was run over by a car and police are looking for a suspect, a source close to the investigation confirmed early Saturday.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville. Officers could be seen processing evidence in the parking lot.

Collierville Police said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office called them around 2:30 a.m. and told them a shooting suspect was believed to be in their jurisdiction. A Collierville officer went to the Fairfield Inn and spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

“As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove at the officer, forcing the officer onto the hood of the suspect vehicle. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, the officer fell off of the vehicle and the suspect drove over the officer. During the incident, the officer did discharge his firearm at the suspect,” Collierville Police said in a statement.

The suspect vehicle, a 2017 white Chevy Corvette, TN tag 5P92H5, sped off in an unknown direction, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect’s Corvette.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is en route to the scene.