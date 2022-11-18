MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 385 over the weekend.

Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit was she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning.

According to her family, Ashley’s sister and brother-in-law were delivering DoorDash when they ran out of gas.

Ashley was bringing them gas and refilling the car when a car hit them. They were parked legally on the side of the road, according to the crash report.

Ashley’s family says the Memphis Police Department failed to inform them of the fatal accident and now they are looking for answers.

“I don’t know what else to do. I’m just in shock,” said Gail Brooks, the victim’s mother.

You might say reality still has not set in for Gail. Her daughter got up around 6 a.m. on Sunday to help her sister, who ran out of gas on near the Kirby exit.

The sister said they were refilling the gas when another car veered out of control.

“It hit my daughter’s car. Then, it hit my son-in-law’s car. Then, it hit them,” said Gail.

You can hear the impact of the crash in this dash-cam video they provided from the car. Ashley was thrown 10 feet away.

“Ashley was laying there with her eyes open. She went over there and slapped her, said c’mon Ashley, we got to go,” Gail said. “We got to get up. We thought she was in shock. She picked her head up and they said she was already passed.”

The mother says she has yet to get any information from Memphis police. Now, she’s trying to find out the status of the investigation.

“If my daughter had not been there, I still wouldn’t know my daughter had passed,” said Gail.

Brooks’ son-in-law suffered two broken legs and is getting treated at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Memphis Police say they are still investigating.