MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville man was arrested Saturday after he assaulted a Shelby County deputy, authorities say.

Deputies observed 29-year-old Brian Sayle driving north at a high rate of speed on Forest Hill Irene.

Sayle was pulled over by deputies at the Exxon at the corner of Forest Hill Irene and Winchester around 2 a.m.

Sayle admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages after deputies could smell alcohol on him. Sayle was then asked to step out of the vehicle.

After he was asked to place his hands on the vehicle, deputies say Sayle became upset that he was being placed under arrest.

Once handcuffed, court documents state Sayle head-butt the deputy two times.

Sayle was taken to 201 Poplar where he was charged with speeding, reckless driving, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault to a first responder, and resisting detention.