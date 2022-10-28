MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say a man carrying bottles stolen from a liquor store tried to ram an officer with his car in a getaway attempt, then wrecked his car and led officers on a chase Friday.

Officers were called to Cheer’s Wine and Spirits on New Byhalia Road about 2:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw suspect Kirk Sandifer getting into his vehicle with several stolen items. After allegedly attempting to ram an officer, police said Frank crashed near the area of Frank Road and Bray Station.

He got out of the car and ran to the Almadale Farms subdivision at Wolf River Boulevard and Houston Levee Road, where he was caught.

Sandifer, 39, of Memphis, is charged with theft, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest and reckless driving. Other charges are pending.

No one was injured, police said.