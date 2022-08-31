Dwight Moore of Collierville is overlaid on a photo of the cast of ‘Survivor.’ (photos courtesy CBS)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man from Collierville, Tennessee will brave the beaches of Fiji as a contestant on the upcoming season of the CBS reality show “Survivor.”

Dwight Moore is a graduate student living in Collierville, though his original hometown is Palo Alto, California, according to cast information released by CBS.

Moore will be one of 18 Survivors cast away on the islands of Fiji for the 43rd season of the show. The winner will go home with $1 million.

The new season of “Survivor” will premiere on WREG Channel 3 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

► WATCH: Trailer for “Survivor” season 43