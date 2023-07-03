MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many of our neighbors are patiently waiting for their power to be restored after another round of storms rolled through the Mid-South Sunday.

People living near Houston Levee Road and Wolf River Boulevard in Collierville experienced power outages late at night. Strong winds from the storm knocked down several poles and powerlines in the area.

Collierville Police blocked off the road as utility crews worked to assess and repair the problem.

Daniel Randolph, Collierville resident, said, “You get storms to come through here, and it’s a lot of trees and stuff like that. So, you get a lot of limbs down and everything but nothing like that before.”

We drove through various neighborhoods in Collierville and saw debris scattered across roads. The downed powerlines are not just affecting people who live in the area but people who work in the area, as well.

Businesses at the Almadale Crossings Shopping Center are forced to close their doors for the day as they patiently wait for utility crews to restore power.

People working in the shopping center say they have not been told when to reopen their doors. However, most people we spoke to say they will remain patient and optimistic as utility crews begin the restoration process.

Wanda Davis who works nearby said, “MLGW thumbs up to you because I know you’ll are working overtime trying to get everything done.”

Aside from power outages in Collierville, there were also problem spots in East Memphis, as street lights were out during the rush hour Monday, slowing up traffic.

There were clear signs that strong winds had blown through. Debris from trees scattered across the road and thousands of people’s power was knocked out, causing families to bring in generators.

Last week MLGW said it’s been running into problems with underground power lines. President and CEO Doug McGowen, said “Underground faults are tricky to locate and take more time to fix.”

Additionally, a large tree fell overnight, blocking Walnut Grove between HIghland and Goodlett.

Drivers were forced to turn around during their morning commute.

It took crews a few hours to remove the tree. People who live in this area said they thankfully did not lose power.