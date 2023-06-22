MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A detective with the Collierville Police Department has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence.

The Collierville Police Department confirmed that Detective Ryan Dunn resigned after 15 years of service.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Dunn was arrested Saturday on Highway 51 at Star Landing Road in Hernando. He was charged with DUI and careless driving. Dunn was released Sunday on a $750 bond.

Dunn was one of nine detectives with the Collierville Police Department. He is expected to be in court on July 21.