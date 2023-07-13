MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Larry Pickens, the man charged in the fatal shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck at a Collierville orthopedic clinic, made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Pickens, 29, is being held on a $1.2 million bond. He told the judge he could not make bail and had no attorney. The case has been reset to July 20.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Tuesday’s shooting death of Mauck, who was killed in an exam room at Campbell Clinic on Poplar Avenue.

► Original story: Surgeon at Collierville clinic fatally shot by patient

According to Judge Lee Ann Pafford Dobson, if convicted on the first-degree murder charge, Pickens could be sentenced to death, imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole or imprisonment for life.

A nurse told officers that Pickens was a patient being treated by Mauck when he allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots at Mauck. The nurse said she was familiar with Pickens from previous visits to the clinic.

When police arrived, they found Mauck dead in an exam room with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, and upper abdomen.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck (Courtesy: Campbell Clinic)

Multiple employees identified Pickens, who ran out of the building. Officers found him outside on Poplar with a gun. he was ordered to the ground and taken into custody without incident.

Police have not given a motive, but say that the shooting was targeted.

Records show Pickens has a history of calling Memphis Police. In April 2022, Pickens called officers to report someone was messing with his apartment when he wasn’t home, telling them he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been off his medication.

Campbell Clinic said Thursday that all locations except Collierville have resumed normal business hours. Security has been added at all locations, including increased security presence and security patrol. The clinic also has asked local law enforcement to increase their patrols of all locations.