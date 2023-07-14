MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Larry Pickens, the man accused of killing Dr. Benjamin Mauck in a Collierville clinic Tuesday, had previous run-ins with Memphis Police including an attempted murder charge, records show.

In a domestic violence assault report from 2016, responding officers say Pickens stabbed a family member with a kitchen knife during a violent argument.

That incident resulted in Pickens’ arrest on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

In another domestic violence assault call from 2014, police said an argument with family members over a dirty kitchen escalated, with Pickens allegedly grabbing a utensil for protection, as another man fired a gun into the floor as a warning.

Pickens is listed as a victim, but also was arrested by police in that incident.

While there are police reports from both incidents, they do not show up on Pickens’ record in a Shelby County criminal court database.

Pickens, 29, was captured by police Tuesday outside Campbell Clinic in Collierville following Mauck’s fatal shooting. He is charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault. Bond was set at $1.2 million.

Pickens made his first court appearance in the case Thursday.

Records state the shooting happened in an exam room room where Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon, was treating Pickens.

Germantown Police released records showing that Pickens had been barred from a different location of Campbell Clinic because of unusual behavior just a few days prior to the Collierville shooting.

Pickens had called Memphis Police several times over the years, in one case telling officers that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been off his medication.