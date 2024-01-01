MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say two juveniles were arrested Monday after a carjacking led to a chase that ended in East Memphis.

Police said the carjacking took place Sunday near Center Street and Keough Road in Collierville.

CPD said just before 5 p.m. Monday, they received an alert that a license plate reader located the stolen car.

Officers said they initiated a pursuit and chased the vehicle through Memphis and Germantown. The chase ended in the Southern Cove area near Poplar and Mendenhall, where two juveniles were taken into custody.

The Collierville Police Department has not released any details about the carjacking but thanked The Germantown Police Department and Memphis police for their assistance in catching the suspect.

CPD said no injuries or damages were reported during the incident.