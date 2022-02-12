MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marion Hale Community Center will be used as a warming center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The warming center will be open from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday at 4791 Willow Road in East Memphis.

COVID tests are required upon entry, according to a press release.

Anyone seeking overnight shelter is asked to contact the Memphis Union Mission at (901)-526-8403 or the Salvation Army at (901)-529-4545.

Transportation assistance will begin at 6 p.m. Call the Office of Emergency Management at (901)-297-1680 for more details.

