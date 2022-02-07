MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Steve Cohen on Monday called on Tennessee’s governor to request federal disaster aid following ice storms that left an estimated 120,000 MLGW customers without power.

More than 60,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County are still without power Monday, five days after an ice storm caused widespread devastation to power lines and trees.

MLGW has estimated the damage at $13 million, Cohen said. He called on Gov. Bill Lee to request aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Since the amount of damage from this storm has already exceeded the minimum requirement, I believe a swift request of disaster assistance is prudent to ensure that our county can receive the necessary support to adequately address damages that have been incurred,” wrote Cohen (D-Memphis) to Republican Gov. Lee.

MLGW said Monday they hope to have power restored to 90% of Shelby County customers by midnight.

You can read Congressman Cohen’s letter to Gov. Lee here.