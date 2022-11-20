MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ and the Memphis faith-based community are mourning the passing of Evangelist Louise D. Patterson.

COGIC leaders tell WREG Patterson passed away Sunday. She was 84.

Patterson was the President and CEO of Bountiful Blessings, Incorporated. She was also the widow of COGIC Presiding Bishop GE Patterson. Reactions are pouring in from business and religious leaders.

“Mother Evangelist Louise Patterson was the epitome of what a woman of grace, class, faith, and beauty was,” said Memphis businessman Brian Harris. “Her radiance shined as bright as the sun, and she brightly shined in so many lives as she did mine.”

Greater Imani Church Pastor Dr. Bill Adkins tweeted, “A dear friend, great woman of God, widow of the late Bishop G.E. Patterson has transitioned to glory. Rest well in paradise Evangelist Louise Patterson.”

Funeral services for Patterson are incomplete at this time.