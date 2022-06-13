MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code inspectors suited up in protective clothing Monday for another inspection at a troubled Highland Street apartment building for seniors.

Twenty-two code inspectors went inside Serenity Towers to inspect the rest of the apartments they didn’t get to last Wednesday.

Serenity Towers has been the focus of an Environmental Court case after residents complained they didn’t have hot water or air conditioning, as well as mold and bedbug complaints.

Code enforcement inspectors suit up Monday to do a sweep at Sernity Towers on Highland.

According to a code enforcement inspection report that was released Thursday, 35 out of 37 units in the West wing did not have working hot water, heat, or air conditioning while 20 out of the 37 units still had mold and bed bugs. The stoves were not working in 17 of the units as well.

Last week, the attorney representing Serenity Towers said air conditioning has been restored in seven out of 30 units, hot water has been restored to some apartments, and they have a plan to address the issues with mold, along the fruit fly and bed bug infestation.

One resident at the facility died last week. The cause of death has not been released.

The inspectors were suited up in PPE gear Monday to protect themselves from mold and bedbugs.