MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say brazen burglars targeted a clothing store inside Southland Mall in Whitehaven early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows five unknown people wear dark clothes and face coverings breaking into ICON, a popular store inside the mall.

The five suspects could be seen running into ICON. Moments later, it shows one person jumping over the counter as the others run behind snatching merchandise.

The store owner told police the suspects stole designer jeans and name brand shirts, getting away with an estimated $30,000 to $35,000 in merchandise.

“They came through from the front door. They break the front door. We got two gates, they break the two gates and they came through and took all the stuff,” said store manager Mohammed Awad. “One of them got hammer and the other one got another machine that can cut the gate.”

Police said the suspects could range in age from 16 to 25. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.