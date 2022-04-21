MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis store clerk was held at gunpoint and forced out of his own store, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police need your help finding the suspect, who was last seen in a blue Memphis Tigers hoodie. Investigators said the man came roaring into the Pendleton Grocery Wednesday evening, forcing a store clerk outside at gunpoint.

This all allegedly started as an argument but ended with robbery charges.

Police said the suspect came behind the counter, grabbed the clerk, and threw him to the ground. He allegedly then took the clerk’s gun and forced him outside behind a car and threatened to shoot him if he moved.

These violent incidents, customers said, are unfortunately common in the area.

“Folks got to start weighing their options, and start thinking about what they saying to some people ain’t no telling what they are going through that day,” a customer told WREG.

“I go home before it gets dark because they have too much chaos going on at this store,” Debra Davis, a customer told us.

Detectives said this suspect made off with a gun, two packs of cigarettes and eventually a trip to jail.

“They need to close this store up before a certain time at night. They really do because ain’t no telling what these people gone try to pull,” Davis said.

WREG was able to speak with the clerk off camera. He said he’s okay and back on the job.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.