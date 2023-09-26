MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after at least five people attempted to rob a gas station and fired a shot early Tuesday morning.

What started out as an ordinary shift for the overnight clerk at the Shell station along Walnut Grove Road took a strange turn around 2:30 a.m.

“They took ice cream, drink, chips, everything. Soda, everything. It cost over $100,” said the clerk, who didn’t want to be identified.

Surveillance video showed at least two men and three women rushing in and grabbing any and everything.

“I chased them, trying to take from their hand and one of the girls, she started grabbing my hand and she didn’t want to leave my hand,” the clerk said.

While chasing after the group, the clerk was chased back inside by a man wearing all black clothing with a hint of orange holding a gun.

No shots were fired inside the store, but that wasn’t the case outside. The clerk said he saw a flash after at least one round was fired into the air.

“The man shoot the gun in the air then he faced to me to shoot me in my face, so I have to run back to the store,” the clerk said.

The group managed to get away, but not before being captured on surveillance video inside and outside the store.

If you know anything that could help police track down those responsible, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.