MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Clarksdale, Mississippi responded to several shootings and thefts over the weekend.

There were a total of nine felony reports were issued from Friday through Monday, police say.

According to Clarksdale Police Department, there were four separate shooting calls on Lee Drive and Carr Street, the 500 block of Lynn Street, 6th and Lincoln Place, and the 1600 block of Maybeth Lane.

Another shooting occurred in an apartment complex on Gooden Cove, records show. Officers say they responded to a shooting in the Chapel Hill Apartments, where they found several cars and guns shot at.

One person was injured during the shooting while in their vehicle. They were reported as non-critical.

Police also responded to a business in the 1200 block of Carr Street, where 28-year-old Roy Lee Harris was taken into custody for auto burglary. Later, another victim told police an unknown person broke into their 2018 Nissan Rouge in the 300 block of Jefferson Street, stealing a wallet and a Glock 19.

Officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 400 block of Ritchie Avenue, where the victim stated their 1992 Dodge Ram truck was stolen after the keys were left in the vehicle.

A house was broken into in the 1100 block of West Second Street. Officers say an unknown person entered the residence and stole a checkbook of checks.