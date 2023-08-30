MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday morning started off with two shootings and one home burglary in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

According to the Clarksdale Police Department, the first shooting incident occurred in the 600 block of Cherry Street where a 19-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say this case is still under investigation.

Officers say they responded to a second shooting call in the 1600 block of Peacock where the homeowner stated they were at their shop located in the back of their home. That is when a man in a mask approached them and the shooting started.

The homeowner was shot once in the leg, reports state.

A residential burglary took place in the 400 block of Lynn Street, police say. The unknown suspects reportedly broke into the home and stole a television and a DVD player.