MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday marks 54 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis hosts a commemoration of the date Monday.

The live broadcast begins at 4 p.m. Central Time with a musical prelude, followed by the commemorative service at 4:30 p.m. via the museum’s website and livestream platforms. This live broadcast is from the historic Lorraine Motel balcony where Dr. King was assassinated.

This year’s event features keynote speaker Dr. Leslie D. Callahan of St. Paul’s Baptist Church in Philadelphia, special performances by the W. Crimm Singers aka Wakanda Chorale, and the Iris Orchestra’s Artist Fellows with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra & University of Memphis Fellows.

There is a changing of the balcony wreath with a moment of silence at 6:01 p.m., the time when Dr. King was slain.

You can watch the livestream here.

To commemorate the memorial, city offices in Memphis will be closed. Trash pickup in the city will be impacted.

All trash pickup in Memphis will be pushed forward one day. If you normally have trash picked up today, it will be picked up tomorrow.