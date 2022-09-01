MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have issued a city watch for a 3-year-old boy out of Orange Mound.

Police say Ketas Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett Thompson after leaving the 1500 block of Cebas.

Mebane was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue and red shorts and dinosaur slippers.

Thompson, 36, is described as 5’2” with blonde hair. Police said Thompson may be in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Thompson may be driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.